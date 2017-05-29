Home Indiana Teen in Jasper Hospital After ATV Crash In Martin Co. May 29th, 2017 Shelby Coates Indiana Pinterest

Indiana conservation officers are investigating an ATV accident that sent a 16-year-old to a Jasper hospital.

According to police, the accident happened around 6:00 pm Sunday on Brooks Bridge Road in Martin County. The ATV left the roadway hitting a guardrail and road sign. Both the driver and the female passenger were thrown from the ATV.

The driver of the ATV was a 17 year old boy who was slightly injured during the crash. The female passenger was transported by ambulance to Memorial Hospital in Jasper for treatment.

Police are still investigating.

Comments

comments