44News | Evansville, IN

Teen in Jasper Hospital After ATV Crash In Martin Co.

Teen in Jasper Hospital After ATV Crash In Martin Co.

May 29th, 2017 Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Indiana conservation officers are investigating an ATV accident that sent a 16-year-old to a Jasper hospital.

According to police, the accident happened around 6:00 pm Sunday on Brooks Bridge Road in Martin County. The ATV left the roadway hitting a guardrail and road sign. Both the driver and the female passenger were thrown from the ATV.

The driver of the ATV was a 17 year old boy who was slightly injured during the crash. The female passenger was transported by ambulance to Memorial Hospital in Jasper for treatment.

Police are still investigating.

Shelby Coates

Shelby Coates

Executive Producer and Anchor for 44News This Morning.

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.