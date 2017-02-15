44News | Evansville, IN

Teen Facing Several Arson Charges In Owensboro

February 15th, 2017 Kentucky, Owensboro

An Owensboro teen is behind bars, accused of setting several fires around the city. 18-year-old Gary Milam is charged with setting two fires on Valentine’s Day. One was a dumpster fire behind Kroger Grocery Store and a vehicle fire at Good Shepherd Church. Milam is also charged with six other arson cases from 2016, including three shed fires and three vehicle fires.
Officers say a K-9 unit tracked down Milam who was walking on the Greenbelt.
He is currently being held in the Daviess County Jail.

