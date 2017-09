Home Indiana Teen Facing Multiple Drug Charges In Dubois Co. September 21st, 2017 Shelby Coates Indiana

Police in Jasper arrested a teenager who is facing multiple drug charges.

Cassidy Engleman was pulled over after an officer observed that her headlights were not on.

Engleman had a warrant out for her arrest for underage drinking.

Upon inspection an officer found drug paraphernalia and multiple drugs.

She was then taken to the Dubois County Security Center where officers found more drugs on her.

