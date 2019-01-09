Home Kentucky Teen Facing Assault Charges for Owensboro Shooting January 9th, 2019 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

A 17-year-old is charged in connection with the shooting of an Owensboro teen. The shooting happened in the 1800 Block of West Seventh Street around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

When Owensboro Police arrived they found 18-year-old Talen Johnson with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

He was rushed to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital to be treated for his injuries. Authorities say right they’re working to learn what exactly happened leading up to the shooting.

The suspect is charged with first-degree assault.

Anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to call the OPD.

