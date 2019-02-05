Teen Dating Violence Becoming Digital; Some Teachers Lacking Training

Indiana teenagers are dealing with teen dating violence at a higher rate than teens in other states.

Warrick County school officials say they train their staff to look out for signs of a distressed teen.

“Be aware if there are changes in their behavior, their moods, if all of a sudden they are not turning in homework or doing well on assignments,” says Superintendent of Warrick County School Corporation, Brad Schneider.

A Ball State University study shows schools do have a system for dealing with teen dating violence.

“That could be a social worker, it could be a counselor, it could be a teacher or administrator a school resource officer, a program aide,” says Schneider.

But still, 68 percent of respondents say principals weren’t formally trained and educated on teen dating violence issues.

“I know there is a Bill in the legislature now that is going to require additional training for teachers so again, probably not a bad idea. I know there is no additional funding for that training,” says Schneider.

The Indiana General Assembly passed a law in 2010 requiring the Indiana Department of Education to create dating violence educational materials, and report incidents to authorities.

Teen dating violence isn’t just physical, emotional, or verbal abuse.

“We are seeing more and more that teen dating violence is becoming digital. Where there is that control of the cellphone, and they have to be constantly checking it,” says Director of Primary Prevention at the Albion Fellow Bacon Center in Evansville.

Isolation is a big sign something isn’t right.

“If you notice them being more anxious or nervous… Noticing that their partner is texting them or calling them a lot and then that person feeling nervous or anxious if they aren’t able to respond to that right away,” says Wilkerson.

Teens dealing with domestic violence can find helpful information by clicking the links for the Albion Fellows Bacon Center, LoveIsRespect.Org, and Youth First.

