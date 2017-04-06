Teen Clothing Store Plans Bankruptcy

The retail store, Rue21, is filing for bankruptcy after struggling with debt and loss of customers.

Rue21 has a debt of nearly $1 billion, and the company may file as early as this month.

The clothing chain has about 11,000 stores nation-wide, four of which are local.

Nearby Rue21 stores are located at Eastland Mall, Town Square Mall, Germantown Shopping Center in Jasper, and Kimmel Crossing in Vincennes.

There is still no word on which stores are set to close.

