Home Indiana Teen Charged in Rinehart’s Death Pleads Guilty to Illegal Possession of Alcoholic Beverage March 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The man accused of driving drunk on I-69 in november, and killing three members of a Newburgh Family, pleads guilty to illegal possession of an alcoholic beverage, a misdemeanor offense. The judge gave Mason Hartke a 10 day suspended sentence for the guilty plea.

November 13th, the Rineharts were on their way home from Indianapolis, when they pulled over along the side of I-69 after hitting a deer. Police say Mason Hartke veered onto the shoulder of the road, hitting the Rinehart’s car, killing three of the four people inside. Hartke was reportedly on his way back to Jasper after a night of partying at Indiana University.

Hartke’s next court date is set for April 10th at 1:30 CT in Greene County. That court appearance is for three charges of Reckless Homicide and three charges of Driving While Intoxicated.

Comments

comments