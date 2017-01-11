Home Indiana Evansville Teen Charged With Making Threats Toward Central High School January 11th, 2017 Amanda Chodnicki Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in connection to the threats against Central High School.

According to a police affidavit, detectives arrested 18-year-old Zachary Morgan for sending threats, using his G-mail account. The affidavit said the threats were sent to the Vanderburgh County We-Tip Line.

According to the report, the threats were directed toward both Central High School and a school resource officer.

Investigators said the threats he made were, “I have the central police officer he is dead”, and “I am going to blow up central high school.”

The report said, during an interview with detectives, Morgan admitted to sending the emails using his G-mail account.

He is charged with false reporting of a bomb threat and intimidation.

