Home Indiana Teen Arrested After Leading Vanderburgh County Deputies on a Chase June 8th, 2017 Tommy Mason Indiana Pinterest

According to a Vanderburgh County Sergeant, a teenager on a dirt bike led them on an early morning chase. It started just after 3:00am this morning on Green River and Kansas Roads. Deputies say, they tried to pull over the bike because there were no lights on it, but the driver never stopped. According to Sergeant Aaron Hunter, the teen ditched the bike at Oak Hill and Maxx Road, about ten minutes after the chase started. Sergeant Hunter says, the suspect took off on foot, but they later caught with him and arrested him. Since he’s a juvenile, his name will not be released.

Comments

comments