Indiana Teen Admits to Fatally Stabbing Pregnant Classmate December 11th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

More information is unraveling after a pregnant Indiana teenager was killed. Authorities say 16-year-old Mishawaka football player Aaron Trejo confessed to fatally stabbing Breana Rouhsleang on Saturday.

Trejo told authorities he knew Rouhsleang was pregnant and claimed he was the father. According to court documents, Trejo admitted to fighting with Rouhsleang when he stabbed her in the heart with a knife.

Authorities say he then admitted to putting a plastic back over her and putting her body in a dumpster.

When police questioned Trejo he told them he did it because she waited too long to get an abortion.

