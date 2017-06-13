Home Indiana Evansville Teen Accused of Murder May Face Life Without Parole June 13th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The conviction and sentence for an Evansville teen that allegedly murdered another teen in 2015 went before the Indiana Supreme Court today.

Attorneys for Carltez Taylor are arguing that his sentence of life without parole should be overturned along with his conviction of murder.

A jury convicted Taylor in the 2015 shooting of Javion Wilson but Taylor’s lawyers say the jury didn’t come to a conclusion to justify a life without parole sentence, that the sentence is unconstitutional, and that it should be reviewed and revised to a term of years.

State prosecutors say the sentence is appropriate and just.

The Indiana Supreme Court will take today’s arguments into consideration and will make its final ruling on the matter at a later date.

Comments

comments