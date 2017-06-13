44News | Evansville, IN

Teen Accused of Murder May Face Life Without Parole

Teen Accused of Murder May Face Life Without Parole

June 13th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The conviction and sentence for an Evansville teen that allegedly murdered another teen in 2015 went before the Indiana Supreme Court today.

Attorneys for Carltez Taylor are arguing that his sentence of life without parole should be overturned along with his conviction of murder.

A jury convicted Taylor in the 2015 shooting of Javion Wilson but Taylor’s lawyers say the jury didn’t come to a conclusion to justify a life without parole sentence, that the sentence is unconstitutional, and that it should be reviewed and revised to a term of years.

State prosecutors say the sentence is appropriate and just.

The Indiana Supreme Court will take today’s arguments into consideration and will make its final ruling on the matter at a later date.

Tyrone Morris

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.