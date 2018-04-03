Teen Accused Of Burning Juvenile’s Face With Lighter & Spray Paint

Henderson Police are looking for a 14-year-old who they say burned a 13-year-olds face with spray paint and a lighter. Police were called to the JFK ball courts on Sunday afternoon around 4:40 for reports of an assault.

Police say a 13-year-old and his friend were at the JFK ball courts when the suspect lit the vapor from a spray paint can and pointed it at the 13-year-olds face. Then they say the suspect punched his friend in the face before running off.

Neither of the boys knew the suspect’s name.

The 13-year-old was taken from Methodist Hospital to the Louisville Burn Center for further treatment.

The suspect is described as a 14-year-old black boy who is heavyset with broad shoulders.

If you have information about this incident, you are asked to call HPD at 270-831-1295, or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

