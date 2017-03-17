Home Indiana Evansville Teen Accused Of Bringing A Gun To Glenwood School March 17th, 2017 Warren Korff Evansville Pinterest

A 17-year-old faces charges as an adult for allegedly taking a gun into Glenwood Leadership Academy. The person is identified as Keyon’ja Barnes.

Police say Barnes went to the school to talk to a family member. After he left, someone notified police that Barnes had carried a gun into the school. Officers stopped Barnes a short distance away. They say Barnes ignored officer demands to stop, so police used an electronic control device. Once Barnes was on the ground officers say he struggled with police and kept trying to reach for his pocket. After he was in custody, officers found a loaded .380 and an extra magazine in his pocket.

According to court records, Barnes originally told police he left the gun outside under a car and never carried it inside the school. However, he later admitted carrying the gun into the school.

Barnes faces several charges including carrying a handgun into a school, and resisting law enforcement.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

