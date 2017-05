Home Indiana Evansville Teeing Off for a Good Cause at the Deaconess Classic May 15th, 2017 Nick Ruffolo Evansville, Indiana, Sports Pinterest

The Deaconess Classic has raised over $2 million for women’s preventative care and is still going strong after 23 years.

Amateur golfers flocked to Evansville Country Club to join LPGA Tour Pro Kim Kaufman for a day of instruction and fun for a good cause.

