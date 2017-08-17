TEDxEvansville Announces Speaker Lineup For 2017 Event

TEDxEvansville announces its speaker lineup for the 2017 event. Speakers include former Lieutenant Governor Sue Ellspermann, along with Jason Burton, Camea Davis, Christopher DeSchamp, Paul K. Doss, Trent Engbers, Sarah Kluemper, Mark Logan, Lisa G. Wube, Ben Trockman, and USI student, Ryan Stephen Loehrlein.

There’s no word on what the speakers will be presenting yet.

Each of the speakers was chosen for their thought provoking ideas and ability to convey those ideas in a moving way. The content covers a diverse range of topics.

All locally organized TEDx events have a theme, and this year’s theme is ‘Grow’.

The event will be held at the University of Southern Indiana’s Performance Center on Friday, October 27th from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Online ticket sales open Friday, August 18. Ticket prices are $50 for standard admission and $25 for students (college and other post-secondary, high school, middle, and elementary students).

Tickets can be purchased at TEDxEvansville.

