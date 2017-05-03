TEDxEvansville Announces 2017 Event and Theme

TEDxEvansville is announcing its 2017 event and theme. The third annual TEDxEvansville will be held at the University of Southern Indiana’s Performance Center on Friday, October 27th from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. All locally organized TEDx events have a theme, and this year’s theme is “Grow”.

Anyone interested in applying to speak at TEDxEvansville can fill out the form at TEDxEvansville. The deadline to submit applications will be Sunday, May 21st.

Presenters will be chosen in July following personal interviews and auditions.

Ticket prices and online tickets sales will be announced sometime this summer.

For more information, visit TEDxEvansville.

