TEDxEvansville Accepting Speaker Applications

TEDxEvansville is looking for this year’s speakers.

People interested in applying can go to www.TEDxEvansville.com to state their idea, and why it’s worth spreading. TEDxEvansville also wants to know how the idea will impact the Evansville community, as well as the applicant’s relationship to the idea and why the applicant is the best person to share it. The selected speakers will be paired with a coach to help prepare for the event.

TEDxEvansville will stop accepting applications Memorial Day Weekend. The event will be in the fall, but a location and date for the event hasn’t been determined yet.

For more information visit www.TEDxEvansville.com or www.facebook.com/tedxevansville.



