Tecumseh's Maddie Duncan Ready for the Next Level June 24th, 2018 Nick Ruffolo

Tecumseh softball has seen some great players come and go, especially with the team making seven IHSAA state championship game appearances since 2003.

However, a leader on its most recent state title team, Maddie Duncan, is the next to move on to college softball.

Duncan led the Braves to a championship in 2017 after breaking her leg to start the season and will now look to make an impact at Wabash Valley.

Her father and sister were also Warriors and now Maddie is following in their footsteps.

