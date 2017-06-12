Home Indiana Tecumseh Softball Wins Title, Moves up to Class 2A June 12th, 2017 Nick Ruffolo Indiana, Sports Pinterest

The IHSAA “Success Factor” equation is another way for the Indiana high schools’ governing body to reclassify its schools.

According to the bylaw, athletic programs that see significant success over a two year period will be bumped up to the next class.

For example, in the situation of Tecumseh softball, the Lady Braves accumulated two “points” for winning a regional championship in 2016 and four “points” for winning the state title this season.

The six total “points” are the minimum for a forced upgrade to Class 2A, which is where Tecumseh will compete next year.

Head coach Gordon Wood thinks the team will still be competitive no matter where they go because they stack the Lady Braves schedule to include teams from higher classes as it is.

Comments

comments