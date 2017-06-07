Tecumseh Softball Seeks Third State Title in Eight Years
Tecumseh Softball will go for its third state title in eight years Saturday in Indianapolis. The Braves won state in 2009 and 2011.
Tecumseh (22-9) will face Tri (25-3) in the Class A state finals Saturday at Ben Davis High School. Catch highlights of the game on 44News at Saturday 9 and 10 with Nick Ruffolo.
Tecumseh head coach Gordon Wood has led the Braves to a (246-89) record in his 11 years at the helm.
