Tecumseh Football Continues to Grow

The Tecumseh football team has gained more than just a new stadium in the last year.

Several up-and-coming young players banded together for a strong end to the 2018 football season and will look to continue their momentum against North Central.

The Thunderbirds of Farmersburg enter the matchup with a 7-1 record and a play-style similar to Heritage Hills, but the Braves feel the work they put in this offseason will help match the T-Birds physicality.

Kickoff for the 1A sectional semifinal game is Friday at 6:30 p.m.

44Blitz will have highlights of the game that night on CBS44 at 10:15 p.m.

Also, watch LIVE scores update in real time this fall at wevv.com.

