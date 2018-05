Home Indiana Tecumseh Edges Pike Central On Senior Night May 16th, 2018 JoJo Gentry Indiana, Sports

Tecumseh Baseball remains one of the most competitive teams statewide in Class 1A.

But, Pike Central gave the Braves a run for their money on Senior Night.

The game was tied at six heading into extras, but a sac fly by Tecumseh’s Dustin DuPont game the Braves the one-run victory in Lynnville.

Tecumseh beat Pike Central 7-6 in 8 innings.



