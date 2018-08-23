Home Indiana Tecumseh community cuts ribbon on new football field August 23rd, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Indiana

It was a moment that will be etched in time. Tecumseh Braves football players, school administrators, and cheerleaders took to the school’s brand new football field to cut the ribbon.

The ribbon cutting was a moment many have been anticipating for a long while. From when the school opened in 1982 until now, players and coaches have had to travel 3.5 miles to their practices and home games.

That will no longer be the case. The football field is part of a $4,500,000 dollar athletics upgrade at Tecumseh. The upgrade includes a new track and baseball field which have yet to be completed.

Even though the project is only partially completed, the community is very much getting behind their Braves. Dozens showed up to support the boys in blue during the ribbon cutting.

Head coach Jeff Daming says his team is overflowing with youth. When the bright lights shine on the new football field, he expects some jitters, but Daming believes his players will rise to the occasion.

Tecumseh takes on Pike Central Friday night at 7:30 PM. Catch the highlights on 44BLITZ.

