Tech N9ne Coming to Evansville this Summer

American rapper and songwriter, Tech N9ne, will be in Evansville for his Planet Tour 2018. Tech N9ne will be at the Old National Events Plaza Friday, June 11th at 7:30 p.m. Doors for the concert open at 6:30 p.m. Special guests will include Krizz Kaliko, Just Juice, Joey Cool, and King Iso.

In 1999, Tech N9ne and business partner Travis O’Guin founded the record label Strange Music.

Tech N9ne is known for hits like Caribou Lou, Midwest Choppers, Dysfunctional, and Red Nose.

Tickets are $33.50 in advance and $35.50 the day of the show, and all general admission is standing only.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 26th at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets at Old National Events Plaza Box Office, online at Ticketmaster.com, and 1-800-745-3000, additional fees may apply.

Purses and shoulder bags no bigger than 13″ by 13″ will be allowed inside the Old National Events Plaza. Backpack and duffel bags are not allowed.

All belongings will be subject to search upon entry.

To find tour dates go to Strange Music.

Comments

comments