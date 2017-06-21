Teams Enjoy Parade Ahead of Theatre on Ice

Before competing on the ice, skaters hit the pavement for the Main Street Athletes Parade ahead of the 2017 National Theatre on Ice competition.

Evansville is hosting the event for the first time thanks to the successful bid by the Greater Evansville Figure Skating Club and Evansville Sports Corporation.

80 teams from across the country converge on the Ford Center but, before competing, they marched along Main Street Wednesday for the Athlete Parade.

The parade theme was Americana and athletes and coaches call it a fun, chill way to get ready for contest.

There are eight divisions including one for Special Olympics.

Theatre on ice is a form of competitive figure skating Known as ballet on ice. Evansville has two teams competing.

The event runs through Sunday. Daily tickets are 15 dollars at the door and programs are 20 dollars.

