Teams Compete for Spot in Ultimate Dodgeball Championship

Athleticism and excitement, all rolled into one as a dodgeball meets trampoline court. Several teams dipped and jumped at Sky Zone Evansville for the change to compete in the 2017 Ultimate Dodgeball Championship.

Teams competed in the local qualifier for a chance to play again in Chicago. The best teams in the world will converge on the windy city to duke it out for the title and $50,000 dollars.

Liberty Dewig says, “Wow I mean they’re so intense, like I saw some of them practicing earlier and as you can hear in the background the real match going on right now it’s just very intense they take it very seriously I mean it’s pretty much like boxing and football put together expect on a dodgeball court.”

This is the 6TH year for the qualifier and the first time regional qualifiers were in Evansville.

Comments

comments