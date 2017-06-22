Home Indiana Evansville Teams Compete in National Theatre on Ice in Evansville June 22nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The 10th annual National Theatre on Ice Competition is at the Ford Center until Sunday. With more than 1,300 athletes this is the biggest amateur sporting event that Evansville has ever hosted.

Teams from all over the country are competing with skaters ranging from five to 80 years old. Each team will perform a musical program.

Swonder General Manager Danielle Crook said it will be similar to Disney on Ice.

Crook said, “You’re not going to see people dropping from the ceiling or doing aerial acrobatics, but you will see like I mentioned earlier, costume changes, lifts, throws, flips. There definitely is some excitement in the sport.”

Tickets can be purchased at the Ford Center for $15, and kids under three get in for free.

For event information, visit Schedule for 2017 National Theatre on Ice.

For more information, visit 2017 National Theatre on Ice.





