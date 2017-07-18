44News | Evansville, IN

Team ACUSA Helps Develop Young Archers

July 18th, 2017 Indiana, Sports

The sharp shooters of Team ACUSA have a headquarters in Boonville.

However, Archery Camps USA, the company that Team ACUSA was born from, reaches archers all over the country.

They hold an archery camp every year in Santa Claus, Ind. and draw volunteers from as far south as Alabama.

At the event, kids of various ages can feel like they are at home for the week.

Whether they have 10 years of shooting experience or none at all, the camp provides them with a place to fulfill their dream.

 

