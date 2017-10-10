Home Indiana Evansville Team 13 Ready To Tackle EVV Half Marathon October 10th, 2017 Eli Roberts Evansville, Indiana

Getting in shape, taking action to improve your health, your life: It’s what many people are working so hard to do as they get ready for this weekend’s Evansville Half Marathon.

With just a few days to go until the big race, training with tonight’s Team 13 group was a laid back affair.

The maximum training distance in this 13 week program is eleven miles. Tonight, it was time to maintain and rest before the big day.

“Once you get to the peak of training, you’ve got to ease up a little bit,” Shari Kirkpatrick said. “So everyone is just keeping their muscles moving, still getting the miles in but taking it easy and saving it for race day.”

Team 13 is a group training program. It gives runners the support and knowledge to build up to a half marathon, which is 13.1 miles total.

Making the jump from doing nothing at all to being a full on endurance athlete is a major transition.

“It sounded crazy,” Betty Guess said. “Like there’s no way I could do that. But I‘m gonna do it. For sure. “

One year ago, Betty Guess had never even considered doing a half marathon. Then she met the man who became her husband, who is a runner, and he talked her into joining Team 13. That’s when she started to get in shape for a half marathon.

“I cannot believe that I can go that many miles and still breathe and not collapse because of the exertion of it.”

As we ran through Wesselman Park and across the Lloyd, conversation in my group turned to why we run – the energy mixed with calm we all get after each mile.

It’s a team effort.

“He really pushes me,” one runner nearby said of her running partner.



Then, it was time to stop for water, all thanks to Brian Kellems. He’s been manning the water stop now for six years. The training group has made a huge difference in his life.

“Since you guys have given me the Fitbit, I‘ve been more active, and have lost 32 pounds,” Brian Kellems said to applause.



Water in hand, it was back to the pavement for our running group, with one and a half miles to go.

Ten minutes later, it was time to cross the finish line. Drew Miles came in first, remembering the long road he’s traveled from being someone who didn’t run at all to someone who now sets the pace for the team.

“I feel really good to be out here by these people cause these are the people who got me started running,” Drew said. “They support me. I support them.”

That support is infectious.

“I‘ve been bitten by the bug and i want to do it more and more! It’s fun,” Betty Guess said.



If you want to join Team 13, they still have one more training session. It’s on Thursday at 6PM and starts from Vectren’s headquarters in Downtown Evansville.

The half marathon happens Saturday morning at 7AM. 44News will have a special recap of the event just at 10:30PM Saturday night.

Comments

comments