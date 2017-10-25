Home Illinois Teal Pumpkin Project Raises Awareness For Food Allergies During Halloween October 25th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

Frightening sights and scares can happen everywhere on Halloween. But parents of children with peanut allergies are hoping they don’t extend into their kid’s candy bag.

The Teal Pumpkin Project aims to make it easier for kids to stay away from nuts. It lets trick-or-treaters know which homes are offering alternatives to candy, like toys and other goodies.

If you’d like to sign up or find homes in your neighborhood that are taking part, visit Teal Pumpkin Project.

