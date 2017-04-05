Teachers Receive Top Honors from UE

Four educators in Evansville went to work thinking it was a normal day. But little did they know, they were being recognized for their efforts. The University of Evansville presented its Outstanding Educators of the Year awards. Staff and students attended assemblies at each of the schools of the winning educators.

One of the awards went to Vogel Elementary first grade teacher Jackelyn Holtz won Elementary School Teacher of the Year.

Holtz said she knows she was meant to do this, meant to be a teacher. And she hopes her students will find their calling as well.

“Find a job that you really like where you can help people and just be happy,” she said “That’s something I hope sticks them. I know thery’re little, but I hope that they know when they grow up, that’s why they’re here. You get this time on Earth to make a difference and make yourself happy because why not?”

Other winners included Principal of the Year Kristine Eichholz from Academy of Innovations Studies, Tonya Weinzapfel from Thompkins Middle School, and Brad Lamey from Central High School.

Comments

comments