Teachers Demand Better Pay

Hoosier teachers are asking for more pay. At this rate, some people say they would not be surprised if the next teacher walkout happened here in the tri-state.

Governor Eric Holcomb is proposing rearranging the budget to give teachers a bump in pay. Although some education officials say even with his plan, few school districts and their teachers will benefit substantially.

Some people fear Hoosier teacher will be the next to walk out or take their talents elsewhere. Indiana’s average teacher salary is ahead of Kentucky’s, but it’s more than $10,000 less than Illinois’. As a result, Governor Holcomb proposed to take 150 million dollars from Indiana’s budget to put toward the teacher retirement fund.

“We want to get the state of Indiana in a place where we can provide a significant increase to our teacher’s salaries,” says Governor Holcomb. “We want to do it right and it’s a big number, we have some ground to make up here.”

If Governor Holcomb’s plan becomes law, these savings would go into teacher’s pockets. The problem is larger schools would be saving more money than schools in rural areas. Even if House Bill 1003 becomes law and 85% of the budget is put toward the educational side of a school corporation, some schools still won’t be able to use that money to give their teachers a raise.

“It only effectively probably accomplish that in 30 or 40 percent of the schools in Indiana because the rest of them are already pretty close to that 85/15 or doing better than that,” says Evansville Teachers Association President, Michael Rust.

Officials say losing educators is something our country can’t afford.

“Public education is a pillar of the foundation of our democracy. Without public education, our country is going to suffer big time,” says Rust.

