Teachers Brace Cold to Protest Pension, Budget Plan

Despite the weather not helping their cause hundreds of Kentucky teachers came out to make their voices heard. They marched to the capitol building protesting the pension overhaul as well as the Senate’s budget plan.

While it doesn’t look like the pension bill will pass, teachers are now angry about the Senate’s proposed cuts to education. They’re less than Governor Bevin’s but deeper than the House proposal.

Teacher Ray Jones says, “It doesn’t provide money for teacher development, it doesn’t provide money for textbooks and preschools and it cuts our frisky by $20 million over the next two years.”

Lawmakers have until Friday to pass Senate bill one, and the house and Senate hammer out their differences on the budget next week in conference committees.

