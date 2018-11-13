Home Indiana Evansville Former Teacher Sentenced to Three Years for Voyeurism November 13th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

A former Holy Rosary Catholic School teacher learns how long he’ll spend in prison after pleading guilty to child exploitation and voyeurism charges.

Ryan Belmonte was arrested in 2016, and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Evansville police say Belmonte used his phone to record a student using the bathroom during a tutoring session.

The student found the phone inside a tissue box with a hole in it, and the parents of the student told authorities upon learning about the incident.

Belmonte pleaded guilty to the crime in September, and must register as a sex offender.

