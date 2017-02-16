Home Indiana Evansville Teacher Receives Milken Educator Award At Oak Hill Elementary February 16th, 2017 Amanda Chodnicki Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

There was not a red carpet, but this morning a third grade teacher at Oak Hill Elementary won the Milken Educator Award, which is similar to an Oscar for teachers.

Reps with the Milken Foundation said they don’t accept nominations. They found teacher Traci Druschke.

They said she has clear goals and is a model for other teachers to follow.

No one at the school, including Druschke, knew about the award before Oak Hill’s special assembly.

After receiving the honor, she said this award doesn’t belong to just her, but it belongs to the entire Oak Hill staff.

“It’s all about the students,” Druschke said. “It’s not about us and everyone here is that way. And so, it isn’t just me. It’s Oak Hill. We’re blessed to have the families that we have, the support, our students are amazing and our staff. We work very well together.”

In addition to the award, Druschke received $25,000. Traci’s five-year-old daughter, who is also a student at Oak Hill, said she thinks her mom will spend all of the money on Starbucks.

Druschke is among up to only 35 Milken Educator award honorees nationwide. The last recipient of the Milken Educator Award for EVSC was back in 1998.

