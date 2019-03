Grassroots organization KY 120 United is urging teachers to call in sick on Thursday to protest House Bill 525 in Frankfort.

HB 525 would change how members are chosen for the Teachers’ Retirement System Board of Trustees.

It would also reduce the number of board members nominated by the State Education Association from four to two.

So far, lawmakers have moved the legislation out of committee, and it could come up for a vote in the House as soon as Monday.

