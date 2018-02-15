Home Indiana Evansville Teacher Accused of Child Molesting Appears For Initial Hearing February 15th, 2018 Lauren Leslie Evansville, Indiana

The Scott Elementary School teacher accused of molesting a student faces a judge in an initial hearing. On Thursday, defense attorney Shaunda Lynch walked into court with her client Justin Wolf and his family.

Wolf was read his three felony charges and pleaded not guilty. Wolf remains free on a $10,000 cash bond. A judge ordered Wolf to have no contact with the alleged victim or any of the child’s family.

Posey County Deputy Prosecutor Jonathan Parkhurst will be handling the case. Earlier this week Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion for special prosecution for reasons that remain unknown, “The reasons for their request for special prosecutor I don’t have. It’s simply my understanding they felt there is a need for someone outside of their office to handle this particular investigation and the court asked if I would agree to serve and I did,” said Parkhurst.

Wolf is due back in court in April. Officials with Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation say he is still suspended without pay. The School Board is expected to make a decision concerning Wolf’s employment at the next meeting scheduled for February 26th.

