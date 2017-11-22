TB J-Brands Cook Out Moved From Evansville To Henderson

A cookout planned for this weekend is being moved from downtown Evansville to Henderson, Kentucky. TB J-Brands, LLC will be selling some of its country cooked and BBQ-style foods as part of Small Business Saturday.

Organizers say they ran into issues when planning to hold their cook out at a downtown Evansville location.

Due to issues with the original location, organizers are relocating the cook out to East Gate in Henderson, which is located at 1602 Second Street. They just want to get the word about the change of venue.

This cookout will run on Friday, November 24th and Saturday, November 25th from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the New Hope Animal Shelter in Henderson. And there will also be a celebrity sheriff at the event.

For more information, visit TBJ’s Stroke of Soul.

If you have questions, you can call 270-844-3520.

Comments

comments