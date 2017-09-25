“Taxation Without Representation” Sparks Debate at Evansville City Council

‘Taxation with representation’ was the hot topic at Monday night’s Evansville City Council meeting.

Two councilmen proposed the resolution to make sure council isn’t the only governing body to vote on a tax hike for Vanderburgh County.

Evansville City Councilmen Justin Elpers and John Hayden introduced the resolution to get the Vanderburgh County Council involved in a tax hike that would affect everyone in the county.

The $8 million income tax hike money would be spread between city and county public safety agencies.

Elpers and Hayden say it isn’t the tax itself they have a problem with, but it’s not having the county council have their on vote on the tax.

“We are deciding the fate of county residents and county residents can’t vote for us,” said Elpers. “So again, it’s taxation without representation.”

“I really don’t see any county council members here tonight even though they know we were going to vote on this resolution,” said councilwoman Missy Mosby. “So to me if it was important to them they would have been here.”

With a 5-4 vote, city council votes down the resolution. The vote on the tax increase is scheduled for city council’s meeting on October 9th at 5:30 p.m.

