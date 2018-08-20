Tax increase approved for Henderson County School District

The Henderson County School Board passes a tax increase for 2019, which will go to help the school district. The board voted 4-1 to approve the tax increase, with only Tracey Williams voting against the plan.

The school board was looking to the public for feedback, but not many people were there to weigh in during Monday night’s meeting.

The 2.8% increase will go into effect this year. The money is designed to help pay for school safety and resource officers at North Middle School and South Middle School, as well as technology upgrades and other essential services.

