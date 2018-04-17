Home Indiana Evansville Tax Experts Share Advice for Last Minute Filing April 17th, 2018 Melanie Zayas Evansville, Indiana

The clock is ticking for taxpayers. Tax day is normally April 15th, but that date fell on Sunday and yesterday all government agencies in the district were closed including the IRS. However, it’s good news for taxpayers who have until midnight to file or get an extension.

For those who waited a little too long to file their taxes, tax experts say not to worry.

Some tax businesses will be open until midnight including Liberty Tax service in Evansville. These companies are allowed to transmit returns to corporate headquarters until the IRS opens tomorrow.

Experts want taxpayers to remember to bring a valid picture ID, social security cards and proof of residency. In order to claim children, make sure to bring any medical or school records.

Experts also want people to know an extension is an extension to file, not an extension to pay. A local Liberty Tax service owner says, “We’re getting a lot of phone calls. people wanting to know if they could file extensions wondering if they could still get their return done before the deadline and we’re staying open until midnight so we’re telling them yes we can just come on in. Get your stuff together and try to make sure you have everything.”

Liberty Tax service says if you are going to owe and you don’t file an extension – you might run into penalties for late payment or underpayment.

But don’t feel bad. As many as 5.5 million businesses and 10 million individuals file for an extension every year. To learn more about the steps to take when it comes to filing taxes click here.

