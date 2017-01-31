Taste Tuesday : Zesto’s
Don’t get mad at me y’all, but I had never been to Zesto’s. I just didn’t get it. I’m also not much of a fast food person.
#ExcusesExcuses
But after SO many people asking, “Why haven’t you been to Zesto’s?”, I knew that I was going to HAVE to figure out why this place was such an Evansville Tradition.
So, we scooped up the cameras and headed over for a taste.
Press play below to see what we tried, and how Zesto’s did.
And also, #ShoutOut to Evansville Brewhouse for offering to let people carry in food to their place!
Zesto’s on Facebook
Evansville Brewhouse on Facebook