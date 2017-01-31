44News | Evansville, IN

Taste Tuesday : Zesto’s

Taste Tuesday : Zesto’s

January 31st, 2017 44News This Morning, Entertainment, Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Don’t get mad at me y’all, but I had never been to Zesto’s. I just didn’t get it. I’m also not much of a fast food person.
#ExcusesExcuses
But after SO many people asking, “Why haven’t you been to Zesto’s?”, I knew that I was going to HAVE to figure out why this place was such an Evansville Tradition.
So, we scooped up the cameras and headed over for a taste.
Press play below to see what we tried, and how Zesto’s did.
And also, #ShoutOut to Evansville Brewhouse for offering to let people carry in food to their place!


Zesto’s on Facebook
Evansville Brewhouse on Facebook

Gretchin Irons

Gretchin Irons

44News Entertainment Insider. Gretchin was new to Evansville and quickly developed a passion for the city, She began "The Best Day Ever Evansville" as a way to promote the individuality and flavor of the city.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.