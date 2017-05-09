Taste Tuesday: Yang’s Shabu Shabu

Every week I take you for a taste of a locally owned restaurant.

This week we’re headed to the Orient, by way of Vogel Road, for a legit food ADVENTURE!

I’d never been here before, but at least 15 people had message me saying that I needed to have the Yang’s Shabu Shabu experience.

So, I Googled it before we headed out, and found that shabu shabu is an actual STYLE of eating…isn’t that cool?!

It’s a Japanese style hot pot kind of dish, and the term is an onomatopoeia which means it’s derived for the sound that the ingredients make when stirred in the cooking pot.

You learn something new every day.





We tried the General Tso’s Chicken, which was as expected.

The Chicken Curry was excellent, and you should expect it to be more of a Chinese (not Japanese) Curry.

Gangnam Korean BBQ’s Joe Kim rated the wings as “tasty”, and said that Yang’s Shabu Shabu was “on point with their food”…that was an accurate description.

As for me?

I was most excited for the shabu shabu.

Brian said that a lot of people were intimidated by the dish, and having to cook it.

WHAAAAAAT?! No way!

That was my favorite part!

The takeaway here?

This is a food ADVENTURE.

Yang’s Shabu Shabu is perfect for a family get together, a Date, or even a Girls’ Night Out.

