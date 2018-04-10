Taste Tuesday: Wayback Burgers

Looking for a burger joint that serves fresh food fast, and is locally owned?

Wayback Burgers on Cross Pointe Boulevard has been an Evansville staple since it first opened its doors…and now?

They’ve added something special to the menu for you early risers.

Drew: Wait, you already started?

GRETCHIN: Mmm!

My shake sat here for like ten minutes while we social media-ed.

So I thought it would be melted, but still it requires this much effort…

“Jungle Crumble”, it’s like that dirt pie you see at church.

This is the only location in Evansville that has breakfast, that being the Cross Pointe location.

This is their AM Cheesy, with egg, cheese, sausage…

Tammy:…Texas Toast!

Look at that!

GRETCHIN: Oh my gosh, right?!

This is $3.79 and 690 calories, and it looks like it might be worth it, but then again, we all know that I am sweet on breakfast.

Girl, you’re gonna love that!

Drew: Slide it down.

GRETCHIN: And I want the rest of it, so…y’all can have everything else, but that’s mine.

Tammy: That is really good.

GRETCHIN: And super cheesy!

That’s gonna stick with you.

Tammy: Oh, my hubby would love that!

Can I dig in?

I have to taste one of these, they’re sitting right in front of me.

GRETCHIN: Yeah, dig into those chili cheese fries, you’ve been looking at them for a minute.

Tammy: Oh, the chili is awesome!

GRETCHIN: Really?

Tammy: Mm-hmm.

GRETCHIN: $4.99?

Tammy: Dang!

GRETCHIN: For that many fries?

Can you tell how big this is?

That’s perfect, though, if you’re craving and you just want to be snacky, and there’s a group of you.

Tammy: Yep.

GRETCHIN: That chili’s good!

I wish I had a spoon.

What really stands Wayback Burgers apart, is this sucker right here.

Tammy: That’s ridiculous.

I can’t wait to see how you…attempt to…put that in your mouth.

GRETCHIN: It’s like all the burger angels came down from heaven, and went, “Waaaaaaah”.

There are nine, nine, you heard me, nine patties on this.

How do you suggest that I eat this?

Employee: I’d say, three triple cheeseburgers.

GRETCHIN: I got an idea!

Drew: Burger on the cob!

GRETCHIN: I got it!

Employee: That’s great!

GRETCHIN: That’s juicy!

But it’s nothing but meat.

That’s probably a heart attack happening tonight.



Wayback Burgers is located at 115 Cross Pointe Boulevard, and remember they’re the only location doing the test breakfast menu.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premier Designs Independent Consultant Donna Robinson

Comments

comments