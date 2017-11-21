Taste Tuesday: Vietnamese Cuisine

For this week’s #TasteTuesday, we’re headed to Southeast Asia…by way of Vogel Road!

Traditional Vietnamese cooking is greatly admired for its fresh ingredients, minimal use of dairy and oil, complementary textures, and reliance on herbs and vegetables.

With the balance between fresh herbs and meats… And a selective use of spices to reach a fine taste, Vietnamese food is considered one of the healthiest cuisines worldwide.

And there is one place you can get this goodness in the Ti Sate.

A place aptly named, Vietnamese Cuisine.

We sampled their sticky spring rolls, Lemongrass Chicken, a noodle salad, Pork Bahn Mi,and one of their many Phos.

Pho is a traditional dish that was actually created by a combination of French and Chinese cuisine, and then the Vietnamese took it and made it their own!

The broth is so aromatic that you can smell it before it touches your taste buds, and I don’t know how to describe it…slightly citrus-y but something else in there…minty, maybe?

I’m never eating soup again unless it’s pho.

Vietnamese Cuisine is located at 4602 Vogel Road, behind Mike’s Car Wash, across from the mall, the same complex as Yang’s Shabu Shabu.



