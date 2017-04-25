Taste Tuesday : Unplugged Alehouse (Strikes Back)

It’s #TasteTuesday and we’re doing something we haven’t done before…or have we?

It’s the sequel to Unplugged Alehouse, so would that make it Part Deux, Strikes Back, or Electric Boogaloo?

Either way, we’re going to let you “taste” the newest version of this Main Street underground bar.

In the four years I’ve been here, this place has changed management three times, so Craig and I were hoping that the 3rd time is the charm, and when they put the food in front of us…?

…I think the food speaks for itself, even though we haven’t eaten it yet.

First we tried the Buffalo Mac and Cheese, and I love Buffalo anything!

With seared chicken on top of gorgeous, fat noodles, it was the perfect buffalo ratio.

But it’s not too kicking; the chives bring it down a little bit, the cheese mellows it out, and you can tell it’s not from a box.

Craig was the most excited for the Banh Mi sandwich, but we all know that Banh Mi is his favorite.

With julienned cucmber, pickled red onion, cilantro, and soy aioli, I thought that it taste very Summery.

You have all these light, but full, flavors and the sauce just brings all those flavors together.

My kids love Shepherd’s Pie, and Unplugged has it on the menu…on top of FRIES.

That is loaded fries 2.0!

And even after sitting on the table for a good 15 minutes while we snapped photos for social media, and then I had to take some slick shots for this video, the food was still HOT; really, really hot.

Craig’s verdict?

That is awesome.

My reaction? Off. The. Chain.

I would suggest that if you’re gonna #SoakItUp with this dish, you share it with a few other people.

Unplugged Alehouse is under the Kunkel Building on Main Street.

Find the building, turn the corner, and you’ll see the sign and stairs.

And yesterday, I walked the Azalea Path to bring you a #SneakPeek of what it’s like to wander the magical garden before the blooms disappear toward the end of May.



