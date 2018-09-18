44News | Evansville, IN

Taste Tuesday: Tres Reynas Latin Restaurant

Taste Tuesday: Tres Reynas Latin Restaurant

September 18th, 2018 44News This Morning, Entertainment

Facebook Twitter

Where can you take your taste buds on a tour through Colombia, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica and more?

And, get this, we’re not going on a cruise…you can travel through Latin culture, right here in Evansville!

Tres Reynas opened, not so long ago, to big lunch crowds, and rave reviews, and we’re taking you along for a taste.

GRETCHIN: This place is a family affair!

It is, legitimately, because a lot of the recipes come from family recipes.

I think that’s pretty cool!

Brian: And decades old, from what the owner told us, which is gonna mean it’s good!

GRETCHIN: I love that they have an actual Latin breakfast; which means that these dishes aren’t just from Mexico, they’re from places like Peru, Puerto Rico, and Venezuela.

This is the “Pericos Eggs”, 2 fresh eggs scrambled with ham and paired with white rice, fried plantains, sliced avocado, and queso fresco, which must be what this is.


Brian: This place is so unique!

GRETCHIN: This is absolutely delightful!

You already know how I feel about breakfast.

Brian: This is so different, but it’s so good.

GRETCHIN: Mm-hmm.

This is “The Esperanza”, and I chose it specifically just because it said “grandma’s recipe”, and I asked, and it is the owner’s girlfriend’s grandma’s recipe!

It’s got beef cooked with cactus in a medium-hot spicy chili sauce, served with rice and beans.

Ooh, it’s only $8.99, oh my gosh!

It smells absolutely fabulous.

Brian: Oh, wow!

GRETCHIN: Because it is.

Brian: The cactus flavor definitely comes through.

GRETCHIN: And it actually is a little bit more intense of a cactus flavor, instead of being watered down, And overcooked to the point that it just tastes like bell pepper, so you’re like, “who cares that it’s cactus?”

I can taste the cactus!

Brian: It has a different flavor.

And they have so many menu choices that sound really interesting, you’d have to come back 20 times to try everything.

GRETCHIN: But I feel like there’s been a little role reversal this Taste Tuesday, because I’m all like rar-rar-rar-rar, and you’re over here talking.

Brian: And that’s strange because this food is really so good, I should just quit talking and eat.

GRETCHIN: Street tacos!

So everyone is kind of hawking street tacos, they’ve been trendy for a couple of years; but these are different because these are real Mexican recipes from the streets, where his father made them every day for 33 years.

Brian: You’re strangely quiet.

GRETCHIN: Because it’s so good, I’m thinking about it.

Very tiny taco, but so much going on inside of there!

First I got the burst of the fresh vegetables on top, then I got the meat, then I got the seasoning, and then it all kind of melded together into this wonderful thing that I don’t want to stop chewing.

You know why the food is so good when it’s made with family recipes?

Because it’s made with…

Brian: Fresh ingredients!

GRETCHIN: Love.

Love!

Tres Reynas Latin Restaurant is located at 909 Main Street, here in Evansville.

They close at 5 pm every day, so go early.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin Irons

44News Entertainment Insider.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.