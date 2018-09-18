Taste Tuesday: Tres Reynas Latin Restaurant

Where can you take your taste buds on a tour through Colombia, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica and more?

And, get this, we’re not going on a cruise…you can travel through Latin culture, right here in Evansville!

Tres Reynas opened, not so long ago, to big lunch crowds, and rave reviews, and we’re taking you along for a taste.

GRETCHIN: This place is a family affair!

It is, legitimately, because a lot of the recipes come from family recipes.

I think that’s pretty cool!

Brian: And decades old, from what the owner told us, which is gonna mean it’s good!

GRETCHIN: I love that they have an actual Latin breakfast; which means that these dishes aren’t just from Mexico, they’re from places like Peru, Puerto Rico, and Venezuela.

This is the “Pericos Eggs”, 2 fresh eggs scrambled with ham and paired with white rice, fried plantains, sliced avocado, and queso fresco, which must be what this is.





Brian: This place is so unique!

GRETCHIN: This is absolutely delightful!

You already know how I feel about breakfast.

Brian: This is so different, but it’s so good.

GRETCHIN: Mm-hmm.

This is “The Esperanza”, and I chose it specifically just because it said “grandma’s recipe”, and I asked, and it is the owner’s girlfriend’s grandma’s recipe!

It’s got beef cooked with cactus in a medium-hot spicy chili sauce, served with rice and beans.

Ooh, it’s only $8.99, oh my gosh!

It smells absolutely fabulous.

Brian: Oh, wow!

GRETCHIN: Because it is.

Brian: The cactus flavor definitely comes through.

GRETCHIN: And it actually is a little bit more intense of a cactus flavor, instead of being watered down, And overcooked to the point that it just tastes like bell pepper, so you’re like, “who cares that it’s cactus?”

I can taste the cactus!

Brian: It has a different flavor.

And they have so many menu choices that sound really interesting, you’d have to come back 20 times to try everything.

GRETCHIN: But I feel like there’s been a little role reversal this Taste Tuesday, because I’m all like rar-rar-rar-rar, and you’re over here talking.

Brian: And that’s strange because this food is really so good, I should just quit talking and eat.

GRETCHIN: Street tacos!

So everyone is kind of hawking street tacos, they’ve been trendy for a couple of years; but these are different because these are real Mexican recipes from the streets, where his father made them every day for 33 years.

Brian: You’re strangely quiet.

GRETCHIN: Because it’s so good, I’m thinking about it.

Very tiny taco, but so much going on inside of there!

First I got the burst of the fresh vegetables on top, then I got the meat, then I got the seasoning, and then it all kind of melded together into this wonderful thing that I don’t want to stop chewing.

You know why the food is so good when it’s made with family recipes?

Because it’s made with…

Brian: Fresh ingredients!

GRETCHIN: Love.

Love!

Tres Reynas Latin Restaurant is located at 909 Main Street, here in Evansville.

They close at 5 pm every day, so go early.

