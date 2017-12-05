Taste Tuesday Top 5: Pizza!

With a year and a half of #TasteTuesday under our belts, we’re celebrating the best of the best!

We’re continuing our top five series with every family’s go to easy dinner…pizza!

If you’re a fan of the pie, prepare to salivate…here’s our top five places to get your pizza on.

Looking for legit New York foldable style pizza?

Look no further than Lombardi’s New York Pizza and Wings.

Oh my gosh! This is very, very, very, very good! It’s honestly better than I remember, great flavor!

With just the right amount of sog factor, it made the list at first taste.

When it comes to tavern pizza in a laid back setting?

You can always count on Leroy’s.

It’s all the stuffs, covered in cheese. Not too much sauce, just the right amount balance of sauce and cheese and meat and vegetables. That’s a tricky scientific chemistry thing to do, and they did it.

Everyone talks about Heady’s Pizza!

One visit or delivery, and you’ll know why.

That’s my favorite sauce, I’m calling it now. I have a problem with certain pizza sauces…that’s my favorite sauce, and one of my top five crusts…so soft!

Fetta has something new every day.

From Mashed Potato pizza to a BLT on a thin crust, their pie is always an adventure.

I’m very picky about crust. They have their thin crust down…they know crust! It’s like all the way down. I feel like I could say crust seven more times and not make it awkward…crust, crust, crust.

And how can we forget about the new tavern style pizza at Stockwell Inn?

Lot of cheese, lot of toppings, a really, really nice flavor, not greasy or oily.

Grab a pie, and dig in!



