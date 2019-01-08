Taste Tuesday: Top 5 Fried Chicken

With another year of Taste Tuesdays literally under our belts, it s time to celebrate some of our absolute favorites!

This series is all about that deep fried chicken.

Tuck your napkin into your shirt, break out the biscuits and sweet tea, and savor our picks for the best fried chicken across the tri state.





GRETCHIN: Looking for South Carolina down home cooking with a creative twist?

Lake’s Metro Deli is more than just a deli, it s a southern fried treat!

And the fried chicken?

That fried chicken looks absolutely amazing.

Brian: It is.

GRETCHIN: I was so excited, I almost ate the paper!

Mmmm!

It is just like home.

Brian: Let me try it.

GRETCHIN: And I didn’t even have to click my heels three times.

Can you hear my accent coming out?

Real thick now.

Brian: It’s super juicy.

GRETCHIN: Whooh!

I got a little bit of a kick back.

This Metro Chick is a cinnamon brined chicken thigh, fried and topped with daikon carrots, cucumber, metro sauce, and served on an Hawaiian sweet bun; and by itself, it s only $7.95, and I don t know if you saw how big that was, but that is a deal!

I have to squish the sandwich down so I can fit it in my mouth.

That is divine.

That s some of the best fried chicken, just because it s so crispy!

I haven’t even let the seasonings hit me yet the crispiness oh, so good, and juicy!

Brian: Well, you can definitely taste the cinnamon.

GRETCHIN: Summer is prime food truck season!

And the Tri-State has come along with me and gone food truck crazy.

One truck has been shuffling around town from the beginning of the craze.

What do you think about that sauce?

Tyler: That barbecue?

That is an A plus.

GRETCHIN: That’s right!

That’s the kind you don’t mind getting all over your face and fingers, right?

Tyler: Yeah.

GRETCHIN: I love their chicken!

Tyler: That is really good!

GRETCHIN: Right on, right?!

From a food truck!

Tyler: Crazy!

GRETCHIN: Most people are surprised to find out that the Red Fez is open to the public, but the people that do know…swear by their fried chicken.

I can already feel how crispy this is.

Brian: It’s crispy, great seasoning.

GRETCHIN: This tastes like it was deep fried in a skillet in Texas.

Chef: Hopefully it’s juicy too.

Brian: Oh my gosh, yeah!

GRETCHIN: It is!

Super juicy.

Bangie’s Café is a throwback to the days of old fashioned comfort food.

In a former incarnation, this place was the famous Bon Ton Mini Mart, known for exceptional fried chicken, and although the recipe has changed, the fried chicken is still fantastic.

I’m told that Bangie’s is famous for their fried chicken, and I can already tell you it looks gorgeous; crispy, just falling apart.

See how juicy that is?

Yeah, totally.

The crusting of this is so strange, and so good.

It s kind of reminiscent of maybe a catfish breading?

It works, though.

I can t say that I’ve tasted anything quite like this.

I had to stop crunching because I realized that I was crunching right into his ear!

When owner George Markham sold Bon Ton Mini Mart, he could still sell his famous fried chicken at his new Brown Bag Burgers, he just had to call it something else.

His renamed Roadfood Fried Chicken been on television on the Travel Channel with ‘Roadfood’ and in ‘Gourmet Magazine’!

One bite and you’ll know why.

I’m excited about this chicken, he keeps talking about it.

“Award winning”, and just looking at it, it looks like the crispiest fried chicken I’ve ever seen in my life.

I mean, the skin is standing up off of it, it’s so crispy.

Brian: They leave it breaded for about 4-5 hours before they fry it, and that actually imparts all the flavor into the chicken and causes it to stick.

GRETCHIN: OH, DID YOU HEAR THAT?

Brian: It’s crackling.

GRETCHIN: MMM!

Brian: You can taste the seasoning, the chicken’s super moist, and the skin is super crunchy, but not overdone; it’s not burned, you know.

GRETCHIN: No.

It’s not like, “bam! Seasoning in your face!”

It’s just kind of nice right there, I have a little bit of spice at the back of my tongue, just a little, tiny bit.

Brian: And this is the chicken that used to be out at Bon Ton Mini Mart, and now George actually cooks it here.

He’s only here 2-3 hours a day.

GRETCHIN: I’m just going to sit here and eat the skin…don’t mind me.

Those are our top 5 places for fried chicken from this past year.

