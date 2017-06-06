Taste Tuesday Top 10 Part 2

We’ve been taking a look back at my last year here at 44News, with a look at some of my favorite restaurants.

I’ve spent every Tuesday showcasing the best locally owned cafes, delis, pubs, and grilles, and these…are the best of the best.

Down a country road is a sweet little winery with big city flavor!

The décor is beautiful, and the food…?

Even better.

Farmer and Frenchman nailed it.

What kind of Top 10 #TasteTuesday would it be without a food truck?

Bruce Li’s gives you so much food for so little money.

PS, it’s delicious.

I love that truck!



Brew is #LEGIT.

From the second we drove up, to the second we sat down, I was like, “This place is so cool!”

I love how creative the menu is, and everything we tried was exceptional.

My photog Tristan asked if he could live there! HAHAHA!

You knew Gangnam Korean BBQ was making the list.

We’ve been back so many times!

And not just because he has the BEST sushi chef in the area.

And you get SO much with your entrée.

With an eclectic décor, hand crafted cocktails, and seasonal menus, The Dapper Pig is one of the best places to #SopItUp.

The guys over at Brew said their menu was inspired by The Dapper Pig’s, now that is a compliment!

Have a restaurant I should try?

Know a local restauranteur who would like to appear in my segments?

Let me know about it at: girons@wevv.com

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premiere Designs: Donna Robinson

Gretchin Irons 44News Entertainment Insider. Gretchin was new to Evansville and quickly developed a passion for the city, She began "The Best Day Ever Evansville" as a way to promote the individuality and flavor of the city. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments